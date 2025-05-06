Left Menu

Doda District Bans VPNs and Hate Speech to Safeguard Security

Doda authorities have banned the use of VPNs and issued prohibitory orders against hate speech. The district officials are focused on maintaining public safety and cybersecurity. Enhanced measures will be enforced over the next two months to ensure compliance with these new regulations.

The Doda district administration has taken decisive action by banning the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) within the region, emphasizing their commitment to public safety and cybersecurity. This decision follows concerns over individuals and groups misusing VPNs to bypass cyber restrictions and access prohibited content, potentially threatening national security.

An order from Doda District Magistrate Harvinder Singh mandates that all VPN use is prohibited, except those explicitly sanctioned by the government. This directive applies to all residents, institutions, cyber cafes, and internet service providers operating in the area. The Senior Superintendent of Police in Doda has been tasked with ensuring the effective implementation of this mandate.

In parallel, stringent measures have been introduced to curb hate speech and provocative actions that may incite violence within the district. The new rules restrict any individual or group from making objectionable remarks or spreading misinformation across various media platforms. Additionally, all public gatherings require prior authorization from district authorities. These orders will remain effective for a two-month period unless revoked earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

