Delhi's Municipal Revamp: Key Standing Committee Elections Ahead

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to hold a consequential meeting on May 21, coinciding with the induction of a new councillor and elections to fill a vital Standing Committee seat, as revealed by an official notice. This comes after the resignation of Councillor Gajender Singh Daral, who recently won a seat in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Adhering to Section 46 of the revised Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the MCD is stipulated to fill such vacancies within a month. The upcoming election will be conducted in secrecy as per Regulation 51, with nominations due by May 15. Also, postponed meetings for several months will convene the same day.

The Standing Committee elections, hindered previously by political strife and legal challenges, are anticipated to proceed in early June. The 18-member committee is crucial for overseeing finances, reviewing impactful policies, and ensuring streamlined MCD operations. Officials project its operational status by mid-June.

