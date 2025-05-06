Left Menu

Delhi's Municipal Revamp: Key Standing Committee Elections Ahead

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to hold a pivotal meeting on May 21, where a new councillor will be sworn in and elections for a vacant Standing Committee seat conducted. Following the resignation of Councillor Gajender Singh Daral, the vacancy must be filled within a month. Elections for the MCD's key decision-making bodies also loom ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:54 IST
Delhi's Municipal Revamp: Key Standing Committee Elections Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to hold a consequential meeting on May 21, coinciding with the induction of a new councillor and elections to fill a vital Standing Committee seat, as revealed by an official notice. This comes after the resignation of Councillor Gajender Singh Daral, who recently won a seat in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Adhering to Section 46 of the revised Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the MCD is stipulated to fill such vacancies within a month. The upcoming election will be conducted in secrecy as per Regulation 51, with nominations due by May 15. Also, postponed meetings for several months will convene the same day.

The Standing Committee elections, hindered previously by political strife and legal challenges, are anticipated to proceed in early June. The 18-member committee is crucial for overseeing finances, reviewing impactful policies, and ensuring streamlined MCD operations. Officials project its operational status by mid-June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025