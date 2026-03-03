Resignation in Controversy: Aleem Dar Steps Down Amid Selection Disputes
Senior selection committee member Aleem Dar has resigned from the Pakistan Cricket Board following a disappointing T20 World Cup performance. Disputes with head coach Mike Hesson over team selection, including the inclusion of Babar Azam and Shadab Khan, led to Dar’s decision. Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:46 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Aleem Dar, a senior member of the selection committee for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), resigned amid controversy over team selection following a lackluster T20 World Cup performance.
Sources reveal former ICC elite panel umpire Dar was unhappy with head coach Mike Hesson's influence in selection matters, particularly regarding untested players Babar Azam and Shadab Khan.
Pakistan's absence from the semifinals and defeats by rivals have drawn criticism from both the PCB and government figures.
