Resignation in Controversy: Aleem Dar Steps Down Amid Selection Disputes

Aleem Dar, a senior member of the selection committee for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), resigned amid controversy over team selection following a lackluster T20 World Cup performance.

Sources reveal former ICC elite panel umpire Dar was unhappy with head coach Mike Hesson's influence in selection matters, particularly regarding untested players Babar Azam and Shadab Khan.

Pakistan's absence from the semifinals and defeats by rivals have drawn criticism from both the PCB and government figures.