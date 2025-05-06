Left Menu

Kashmir Valley Braces for Mock Drills Amid Security Tensions

Mock drills will be conducted across six districts in Kashmir as ordered by the Union Home Ministry, primarily in response to the rising tensions with Pakistan. These drills aim to enhance emergency preparedness across various civil defence districts and involve various civic and defence bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:59 IST
Kashmir Valley Braces for Mock Drills Amid Security Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to emerging security threats following a recent terror attack, mock drills are set to take place across six districts in the Kashmir Valley, as directed by the Union Home Ministry. The exercise aims to fortify civil defence preparedness.

Kashmir's seven civil defence districts, including Anantnag, Budgam, and Baramulla, have been targeted for these exercises, in a bid to bolster local emergency response capabilities. The drills will involve a collaborative effort from students, government and private employees, hospitals, and various railway and metro staff.

The Directorate of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Civil Defence Kashmir issued an advisory stating these drills are scheduled for 4 PM on Wednesday, aimed at testing the region's readiness in facing potential crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025