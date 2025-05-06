Kashmir Valley Braces for Mock Drills Amid Security Tensions
Mock drills will be conducted across six districts in Kashmir as ordered by the Union Home Ministry, primarily in response to the rising tensions with Pakistan. These drills aim to enhance emergency preparedness across various civil defence districts and involve various civic and defence bodies.
In response to emerging security threats following a recent terror attack, mock drills are set to take place across six districts in the Kashmir Valley, as directed by the Union Home Ministry. The exercise aims to fortify civil defence preparedness.
Kashmir's seven civil defence districts, including Anantnag, Budgam, and Baramulla, have been targeted for these exercises, in a bid to bolster local emergency response capabilities. The drills will involve a collaborative effort from students, government and private employees, hospitals, and various railway and metro staff.
The Directorate of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Civil Defence Kashmir issued an advisory stating these drills are scheduled for 4 PM on Wednesday, aimed at testing the region's readiness in facing potential crises.
