Pune Gears Up for Nationwide Mock Drills Amid Rising Security Concerns

Pune's Council Hall, Mulshi, and Talegaon will host nationwide preparedness exercises, involving civil defense, military, police, and emergency services. The drills, driven by new security threats, will ensure coordination among agencies. Civil Defence has initiated testing of emergency sirens across the area to ensure effective communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a coordinated effort to bolster security readiness, Pune will participate in nationwide mock drills this Wednesday. These will be held at key locations such as Council Hall, Mulshi Panchayat Samiti, and Talegaon's Municipal Council offices.

The operations seek to test and refine response systems to emerging security threats, especially against the backdrop of recent tensions with neighboring Pakistan. The drills will engage personnel from civil defense, military forces, police, fire and emergency services, and involve student volunteers and various local agencies.

District authorities have initiated the testing of 75 sirens to ensure alert systems are functioning optimally. A dedicated hotline will soon be established to guide citizens on SOPs during emergencies. Stakeholders convened to ensure smooth execution of this critical exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

