Assam's Move Towards Indigenous Muslim Caste Census

The Assam government is gearing up for a landmark caste census targeting the state's indigenous Muslim communities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday. This census aims to document and distinguish these communities from those of migrant origin.

For decades, the Goria, Moria, Deshi, Syed, Jolha, Kiren, and Maimal Muslims have pushed for a caste-based census to highlight their distinctive socio-cultural identities. These groups claim that while they practice Islam, their ethnic, linguistic, and cultural traits set them apart from non-indigenous Muslims.

This move by Assam follows the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs' decision on April 30 to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming national census. It is expected to fulfill the long-standing aspirations of these communities. Meanwhile, opposition parties continue to demand a nationwide caste census, making it a key election issue.

