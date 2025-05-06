Supreme Court Reinstates CPM Leader A Raja's 2021 Election Win
The Supreme Court has reinstated the 2021 election victory of CPM leader A Raja for a Kerala seat reserved for scheduled castes. The court dismissed the Kerala high court's decision to void the election over allegations of Raja's Christian faith. Evidence confirmed Raja's caste as Hindu Parayan.
Updated: 06-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:48 IST
The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, reinstated the 2021 assembly election victory of CPM leader A Raja from a Kerala seat designated for scheduled castes.
A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra overturned the Kerala high court's March 23, 2023 decision, which had annulled his win.
The court found no compelling evidence that Raja, whose children were recorded as Hindu Parayan, had converted to Christianity.
