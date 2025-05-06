Left Menu

Supreme Court Reinstates CPM Leader A Raja's 2021 Election Win

The Supreme Court has reinstated the 2021 election victory of CPM leader A Raja for a Kerala seat reserved for scheduled castes. The court dismissed the Kerala high court's decision to void the election over allegations of Raja's Christian faith. Evidence confirmed Raja's caste as Hindu Parayan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:48 IST
Supreme Court Reinstates CPM Leader A Raja's 2021 Election Win
election
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, reinstated the 2021 assembly election victory of CPM leader A Raja from a Kerala seat designated for scheduled castes.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra overturned the Kerala high court's March 23, 2023 decision, which had annulled his win.

The court found no compelling evidence that Raja, whose children were recorded as Hindu Parayan, had converted to Christianity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025