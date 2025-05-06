Left Menu

Escalating Arms Supply Threatens Ukraine Peace Prospects

Maria Zakharova of the Russian Foreign Ministry warns that Western arms supplies to Kyiv could delay a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Her comments come amid discussions about sending more Patriot systems to Ukraine, which President Zelenskiy views as crucial for defense against Russian missiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:54 IST
Escalating Arms Supply Threatens Ukraine Peace Prospects
Maria Zakharova
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Tuesday, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, expressed concerns that Western nations' continued supply of arms to Kyiv might impede achieving a peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

Her statements followed a Reuters report indicating ongoing talks among Ukraine's Western allies about providing additional Patriot air defense systems, hoping to finalize arrangements before an upcoming NATO summit.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed urgency in acquiring more Patriots, emphasizing their importance in defending against Russian ballistic threats and signaling the government's willingness to purchase up to ten of these U.S.-made systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025