On Tuesday, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, expressed concerns that Western nations' continued supply of arms to Kyiv might impede achieving a peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

Her statements followed a Reuters report indicating ongoing talks among Ukraine's Western allies about providing additional Patriot air defense systems, hoping to finalize arrangements before an upcoming NATO summit.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed urgency in acquiring more Patriots, emphasizing their importance in defending against Russian ballistic threats and signaling the government's willingness to purchase up to ten of these U.S.-made systems.

