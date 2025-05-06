Escalating Arms Supply Threatens Ukraine Peace Prospects
Maria Zakharova of the Russian Foreign Ministry warns that Western arms supplies to Kyiv could delay a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Her comments come amid discussions about sending more Patriot systems to Ukraine, which President Zelenskiy views as crucial for defense against Russian missiles.
On Tuesday, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, expressed concerns that Western nations' continued supply of arms to Kyiv might impede achieving a peaceful resolution in Ukraine.
Her statements followed a Reuters report indicating ongoing talks among Ukraine's Western allies about providing additional Patriot air defense systems, hoping to finalize arrangements before an upcoming NATO summit.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed urgency in acquiring more Patriots, emphasizing their importance in defending against Russian ballistic threats and signaling the government's willingness to purchase up to ten of these U.S.-made systems.
