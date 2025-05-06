Bihar Gears Up for Nationwide Civil Defence Drill Amid Rising Security Concerns
Bihar will conduct civil defence mock drills across several districts under Union Home Ministry guidance. The drills, prompted by new security threats, aim to test preparedness for emergencies. Authorities will practice various safety measures, including blackouts, to ensure readiness. Security is heightened following recent tensions and a terror attack.
A comprehensive civil defence mock drill is set to unfold in Bihar on Wednesday, following a directive from the Union Home Ministry. This was confirmed by Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar, who emphasized the importance of the exercise in light of new security challenges facing the nation.
The drills will take place across multiple districts, including Patna, Katihar, Purnea, Kishanganj, Araria, and Begusarai. Key activities will involve air raid system tests and procedural blackouts to enhance emergency response efficacy. This effort is part of a larger strategy encompassing prevention, mitigation, preparation, response, emergency evacuation, and recovery operations.
An elevated security alert persists statewide as authorities remain vigilant following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Measures include heightened patrols and security operations, especially in areas with significant tourist activity, to thwart any potential threats along the Indo-Nepal border region.
