South Africa’s MTDP 2024–2029 Aims to Accelerate Inclusive Growth by Vision 2030

The South African government has positioned the newly launched Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) for 2024–2029 as a decisive instrument to accelerate the implementation of the country’s long-term Vision 2030 agenda, according to Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa.

Speaking at the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) conference in Sandton on Tuesday, Minister Ramokgopa underscored the MTDP’s role as a crucial bridge between the present developmental landscape and the ambitious objectives set out in the National Development Plan (NDP). With only five years left until the Vision 2030 deadline, the MTDP has been crafted with a sharpened focus, intended to overcome past inefficiencies and ensure measurable impact.

“As the final medium-term plan before the Vision 2030 deadline, it signals the urgency of focused delivery. Accelerating progress on core strategic priorities is now both essential and non-negotiable,” Ramokgopa asserted.

Three Pillars of Progress

The MTDP lays out a comprehensive strategy that revolves around three core goals:

Driving inclusive economic growth Reducing poverty and the cost of living Strengthening the capacity of the state to deliver services effectively

These goals are embedded in a results-based implementation framework, a stark departure from prior strategies that suffered from poor coordination, vague indicators, and inadequate follow-through. The new plan reflects a more streamlined, strategic approach to governance, planning, and accountability.

“It does not seek to reinvent policy, but to correct the fragmentation, overreach, and weak execution of past approaches,” said Ramokgopa.

A Grounded, Collaborative Process

The MTDP was approved by Cabinet in February 2025, building on the foundational vision of the NDP, the Government of National Unity’s Statement of Intent, and the consensus forged during the January 2025 Cabinet Lekgotla. Minister Ramokgopa highlighted that the development process was more participatory and politically grounded than previous planning cycles, involving stakeholders across all levels of government.

“The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) led a whole-of-government process that drew lessons from past experiences while responding to current political and social realities,” she explained.

The Department issued a strategic framework to guide the alignment of departmental planning with the MTDP’s broader vision, encouraging coherence and synergy in public service delivery.

Rooted in Constitutional Ideals

Minister Ramokgopa emphasized that the MTDP is not merely a bureaucratic exercise but a reaffirmation of the constitutional values of justice, equality, and inclusion. She invoked the legacy of the Freedom Charter, which rejected the discriminatory foundations of apartheid and envisioned a more equitable society.

“The Freedom Charter called for a society free of poverty, inequality, and exploitation. These ideals laid the foundation for our Constitution and continue to guide our national development trajectory,” she said.

The Minister argued that the MTDP represents the nation’s collective ambition to build a society that genuinely works for all—one where government, citizens, and other stakeholders collaborate to create a more equitable and just South Africa.

A Bold Vision for Economic Transformation

Among the MTDP’s key priorities is enabling broad-based, job-creating, and structurally transformative economic growth. The plan calls for bold, coordinated actions that can pivot the country away from persistently high unemployment, poverty, and inequality rates.

The MTDP supports a policy environment where growth is not only rapid but inclusive and sustainable. It emphasizes the need for strategic investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and governance reforms—all geared toward revitalizing public trust and improving the quality of life for all South Africans.

“This plan sharpens government’s focus and strengthens delivery mechanisms. It is a call to rebuild trust in public institutions and to deliver tangible improvements in people’s lives,” Ramokgopa concluded.

As South Africa enters a critical final phase in its journey toward the Vision 2030 milestone, the MTDP provides a roadmap that is both aspirational and grounded in practical mechanisms for delivery. Its success will hinge on the government’s ability to maintain political will, interdepartmental cooperation, and engagement with society at large.