Left Menu

Assam's Comprehensive Mock Drill to Strengthen Civil Defence

Assam is set to conduct a comprehensive mock drill across 14 civil defence districts, involving various agencies, to assess and improve preparedness against potential threats. The exercise will test air raid warning systems, communication links, and evacuation plans amid rising tensions with Pakistan post-Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:43 IST
Assam's Comprehensive Mock Drill to Strengthen Civil Defence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Assam is gearing up for a large-scale mock drill across its 14 designated civil defence districts on Wednesday, as directed by the central government. This strategic exercise aims to evaluate and enhance the preparedness of various agencies for potential hostile scenarios.

Led by the Assam Police's Home Guard and Civil Defence wing, the drill will involve key stakeholders, including fire services, the health department, disaster management, and telecom services. The Indian Army's participation is also anticipated, with drills planned in areas like Guwahati.

Objectives include testing air raid warning systems and communication setups, training civilians, and validating evacuation plans. This initiative follows a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs, focusing on the complex threats following the Pahalgam terror attack that strained India-Pakistan relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025