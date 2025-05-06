Assam's Comprehensive Mock Drill to Strengthen Civil Defence

The state of Assam is gearing up for a large-scale mock drill across its 14 designated civil defence districts on Wednesday, as directed by the central government. This strategic exercise aims to evaluate and enhance the preparedness of various agencies for potential hostile scenarios.

Led by the Assam Police's Home Guard and Civil Defence wing, the drill will involve key stakeholders, including fire services, the health department, disaster management, and telecom services. The Indian Army's participation is also anticipated, with drills planned in areas like Guwahati.

Objectives include testing air raid warning systems and communication setups, training civilians, and validating evacuation plans. This initiative follows a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs, focusing on the complex threats following the Pahalgam terror attack that strained India-Pakistan relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)