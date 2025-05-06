Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Conflict Sparks Global Concern
Seven Pakistani soldiers died in an IED attack, attributed to India amid escalating tensions. The attack follows accusations surrounding a previous incident in Kashmir, worsening ties between the nations. Global powers urge calm, highlighting risks of military confrontation, as both countries prepare defensive measures.
Seven Pakistan army soldiers were killed in a targeted attack involving an improvised explosive device, as confirmed by Pakistan's military. The incident has further strained the tumultuous relations between Pakistan and India, following a prior setback involving an attack in Indian Kashmir.
Pakistan alleges the involvement of the Baloch Liberation Army, described as an 'Indian proxy,' in the attack that occurred in Balochistan, a strategically significant region. India's foreign ministry has remained silent, while international leaders urge both nations to de-escalate rising tensions.
Amid these developments, Pakistan has conducted missile tests, and India plans civil defense drills. Global leaders, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, emphasize dialogue and diplomacy to prevent an uncontrollable military confrontation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farooq Abdullah Urges Immediate Action Amid Jammu-Kashmir Flood Crisis
Unclaimed Attacks on French Prisons Continue: Justice Minister Responds
Balochistan Protest Heats Up: Demand for Release of Detained Activists Grows
Crisis in Kashmir: Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Ramban District
Heroic Escapes Amidst Kashmir's Torrential Fury