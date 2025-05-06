Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Conflict Sparks Global Concern

Seven Pakistan army soldiers were killed in a targeted attack involving an improvised explosive device, as confirmed by Pakistan's military. The incident has further strained the tumultuous relations between Pakistan and India, following a prior setback involving an attack in Indian Kashmir.

Pakistan alleges the involvement of the Baloch Liberation Army, described as an 'Indian proxy,' in the attack that occurred in Balochistan, a strategically significant region. India's foreign ministry has remained silent, while international leaders urge both nations to de-escalate rising tensions.

Amid these developments, Pakistan has conducted missile tests, and India plans civil defense drills. Global leaders, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, emphasize dialogue and diplomacy to prevent an uncontrollable military confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)