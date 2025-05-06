Left Menu

Dark Evacuation: Bareilly's Blackout Drill Against Airstrikes

Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh will conduct a 10-minute blackout to prepare for potential enemy airstrikes. Residents are instructed to turn off all lights, remain indoors, and follow safety protocols. The drill focuses on protecting critical installations and ensuring civilian safety. Civil defense teams will assist, with a siren marking drill activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-minute blackout is slated for Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh on May 7, aiming to boost preparedness for enemy airstrikes, according to officials.

District Magistrate Avinash Singh said the exercise will focus on safeguarding key locations like the Indian Veterinary Research Institute campus and surrounding areas. Residents are urged to switch off all lights and stay indoors during the blackout.

Emergency response techniques will be rehearsed with civil defense teams assisting residents. A continuous two-minute siren will signal the start of rescue operations and related drills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

