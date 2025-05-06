Chandigarh Initiates Blackout Drill Amidst Rising Tensions

Amid growing tension and evolving threats post-Pahalgam attack, the Chandigarh administration has announced a 10-minute blackout drill scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Citizens are urged to switch off their electrical appliances, as the drill aims to evaluate emergency response systems. Hospitals and essential services will continue to operate normally while volunteer organizations contribute actively.

The deputy commissioner emphasizes the importance of public cooperation during the blackout drill, ensuring it is conducted calmly and effectively to boost preparedness against hypothetical emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)