Chandigarh Initiates Blackout Drill Amidst Rising Tensions
In a precautionary measure, the Chandigarh administration plans a 10-minute blackout drill amid escalating tensions following the Pahalgam attack. Scheduled for Wednesday, the drill aims to assess the region's emergency response capability. Alert systems will be tested, and public participation is encouraged to enhance preparedness for potential threats.
Updated: 06-05-2025 21:07 IST
India
- India
Amid growing tension and evolving threats post-Pahalgam attack, the Chandigarh administration has announced a 10-minute blackout drill scheduled for Wednesday evening.
Citizens are urged to switch off their electrical appliances, as the drill aims to evaluate emergency response systems. Hospitals and essential services will continue to operate normally while volunteer organizations contribute actively.
The deputy commissioner emphasizes the importance of public cooperation during the blackout drill, ensuring it is conducted calmly and effectively to boost preparedness against hypothetical emergencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
