India Retains Water Rights Amidst Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will retain water meant for external supply for domestic use. This follows India's suspension of a water-sharing pact with Pakistan, after identifying Pakistani nationals involved in a deadly attack in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Tuesday that India will now hold onto water previously sent outside its borders for internal purposes.

This decision coincides with the recent suspension of a water-sharing pact with Pakistan, which covered 80% of Pakistani farms' water needs, following an attack in Kashmir linked to Pakistani nationals.

Although Modi did not delve into further details during the New Delhi event, the move underscores escalating tensions between the neighboring countries and India's focus on securing its own resources.

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

