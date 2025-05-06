India Retains Water Rights Amidst Tensions

In a significant announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Tuesday that India will now hold onto water previously sent outside its borders for internal purposes.

This decision coincides with the recent suspension of a water-sharing pact with Pakistan, which covered 80% of Pakistani farms' water needs, following an attack in Kashmir linked to Pakistani nationals.

Although Modi did not delve into further details during the New Delhi event, the move underscores escalating tensions between the neighboring countries and India's focus on securing its own resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)