Kerala Prepares for Civil Defence Mock Drills Amid New Threats

Kerala's 14 districts will conduct Civil Defence mock drills on May 7 at 4 pm as per the Union Ministry of Home Affairs directive. The drills aim to assess preparedness for new threats following recent tensions with Pakistan. Residents are urged to remain alert, calm, and cooperate during the exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to fortify regional safety, Kerala will witness Civil Defence mock drills across 14 districts on May 7, initiated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, following escalating tensions with Pakistan.

Authorities, including State Chief Secretary A Jayathilak, have called for full cooperation from the public and institutions, emphasizing that there's no cause for alarm.

The exercise will assess the state's preparedness against emerging threats, involving comprehensive community participation and adherence to blackout procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

