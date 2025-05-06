Kerala Prepares for Civil Defence Mock Drills Amid New Threats
Kerala's 14 districts will conduct Civil Defence mock drills on May 7 at 4 pm as per the Union Ministry of Home Affairs directive. The drills aim to assess preparedness for new threats following recent tensions with Pakistan. Residents are urged to remain alert, calm, and cooperate during the exercise.
In a decisive move to fortify regional safety, Kerala will witness Civil Defence mock drills across 14 districts on May 7, initiated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, following escalating tensions with Pakistan.
Authorities, including State Chief Secretary A Jayathilak, have called for full cooperation from the public and institutions, emphasizing that there's no cause for alarm.
The exercise will assess the state's preparedness against emerging threats, involving comprehensive community participation and adherence to blackout procedures.
