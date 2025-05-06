Kerala Prepares for Civil Defence Mock Drills Amid New Threats

In a decisive move to fortify regional safety, Kerala will witness Civil Defence mock drills across 14 districts on May 7, initiated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, following escalating tensions with Pakistan.

Authorities, including State Chief Secretary A Jayathilak, have called for full cooperation from the public and institutions, emphasizing that there's no cause for alarm.

The exercise will assess the state's preparedness against emerging threats, involving comprehensive community participation and adherence to blackout procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)