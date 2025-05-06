Constitution in Crisis: Odisha Congress Fights for Justice

Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das has issued a clarion call to protect the country's Constitution, saying it faces serious threats under the current governmental regime. Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Banchao Samabesh' in Angul, Das underscored the need for nationwide action to safeguard India's constitutional values, which he claims are under severe duress.

Das further criticized the central government, accusing it of creating a war-like situation and failing its citizens through economic mismanagement. He claimed the rising prices and exploitation are a direct result of the government's shortcomings.

The Congress leader didn't spare the state government either, labeling its governance a failure and expressing concern over law and order issues, particularly women's safety. Former minister Srikant Jena echoed these sentiments, pointing to negligence in addressing the impacts of mining activities and demanding justice for recent crimes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)