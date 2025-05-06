Left Menu

India Strongly Condemns OIC's Statement on Pahalgam Attack

India has criticized the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its statement on the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it 'absurd' and highlighting Pakistan's involvement in the cross-border incident. India’s Ministry of External Affairs claims the OIC is influenced by Pakistan to issue biased statements against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:11 IST
India has expressed strong disapproval of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its unwillingness to acknowledge the cross-border connections to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) labeled the OIC's statement as 'absurd,' asserting that it was made under Pakistan's influence.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal articulated India's rejection of the OIC's statement, highlighting Pakistan's history of engaging in cross-border terrorism. He accused Pakistan of using the OIC platform to issue statements that cater to its own interests, rather than factual representations.

The OIC, in its response, expressed 'deep concern' over the worsening security conditions in South Asia. It called for a cooling of tensions and urged for the renewal of dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve issues through peaceful means in line with international law and the UN Charter.

