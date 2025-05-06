Left Menu

West Bengal's Strategic Security Drills Amidst Rising Tensions

West Bengal initiates a week-long series of mock drills to assess security system readiness amid increasing regional tensions. Authority figures emphasize the role of sirens and bunkers, with numerous personnel from civic and disaster response repurposed for public awareness and safety assurance during emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:23 IST
The West Bengal government is set to carry out a comprehensive mock drill on Wednesday as part of a strategic initiative to gauge the preparedness of its security systems. The drills come amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror incident, and underscore the importance of regional security.

These drills will be conducted over the next seven days across West Bengal, involving the activation of over 90 sirens in Kolkata alone and additional sirens throughout various districts. These exercises are designed to ensure that all security mechanisms are functioning optimally and are prepared for emergency situations.

Authorities have informed that the drills will involve significant coordination between civic volunteers, disaster response teams, and the police, emphasizing the importance of public awareness. The drills will also include the use of identified bunker locations such as the underground Metro Rail and basements of shopping malls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

