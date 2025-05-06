Uttar Pradesh Launches Statewide Civil Defence Drills to Bolster Emergency Preparedness

Uttar Pradesh is ramping up its emergency preparedness efforts with a statewide civil defence mock drill set for Wednesday. This operation involves coordination with local police, fire services, and disaster response teams across the state's districts.

The decision follows heightened security concerns nationally and directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. While the central government had initially identified 19 districts for these drills, the state has expanded this to all districts to ensure comprehensive readiness.

In addition to enhancing preparedness among security forces, the initiative seeks to educate citizens on emergency protocols. Activities will include fire safety demonstrations, evacuation drills, and public communication strategies to address the 'new and complex threats' facing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)