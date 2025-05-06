Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Launches Statewide Civil Defence Drills to Bolster Emergency Preparedness

Uttar Pradesh is conducting comprehensive civil defence drills across all districts to test emergency preparedness. Coordinated with police, fire services, and disaster response teams, the initiative aims for heightened readiness after recent security concerns. The exercise will include public awareness campaigns and involve schools, colleges, and 5,000 volunteers.

Uttar Pradesh is ramping up its emergency preparedness efforts with a statewide civil defence mock drill set for Wednesday. This operation involves coordination with local police, fire services, and disaster response teams across the state's districts.

The decision follows heightened security concerns nationally and directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. While the central government had initially identified 19 districts for these drills, the state has expanded this to all districts to ensure comprehensive readiness.

In addition to enhancing preparedness among security forces, the initiative seeks to educate citizens on emergency protocols. Activities will include fire safety demonstrations, evacuation drills, and public communication strategies to address the 'new and complex threats' facing the region.

