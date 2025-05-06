Left Menu

Trump Halts U.S. Bombing in Yemen as Houthis Agree to Cease Disruptions

President Trump announced the halt of U.S. airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen after the group agreed to stop attacking shipping lanes in the Middle East. This decision came amidst ongoing tensions and military engagements involving Israel and the Houthis in the Red Sea region.

Updated: 06-05-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:57 IST
President Donald Trump declared an end to U.S. airstrikes targeting Houthi rebels in Yemen, following their assurance to cease attacks on vital shipping routes in the Middle East. This announcement marks a significant shift in the American military's approach in the region.

In a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump stated he is taking the Houthis' word and will cease bombing operations effective immediately. This comes in the wake of military tensions, with Houthis involved in crossfire against Israeli targets after recent escalations.

Despite the Houthis remaining silent on the matter, Trump's decision impacts the complex geopolitical dynamics with implications for shipping security on the Red Sea. This development follows extensive U.S. military operations, including over 1,000 strikes against Houthi entities since the year's start.

(With inputs from agencies.)

