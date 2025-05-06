Trump Halts U.S. Bombing in Yemen as Houthis Agree to Cease Disruptions

President Donald Trump declared an end to U.S. airstrikes targeting Houthi rebels in Yemen, following their assurance to cease attacks on vital shipping routes in the Middle East. This announcement marks a significant shift in the American military's approach in the region.

In a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump stated he is taking the Houthis' word and will cease bombing operations effective immediately. This comes in the wake of military tensions, with Houthis involved in crossfire against Israeli targets after recent escalations.

Despite the Houthis remaining silent on the matter, Trump's decision impacts the complex geopolitical dynamics with implications for shipping security on the Red Sea. This development follows extensive U.S. military operations, including over 1,000 strikes against Houthi entities since the year's start.

