Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strike Disables Yemen's Sanaa Airport

Israel's military confirmed airstrikes on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Tuesday, which disabled the international airport in Sanaa. This move follows a Houthi missile attack near Israel's international airport earlier.

Thick black smoke was visible across the Sanaa skyline following the strikes, shown in footage broadcasted on Israeli television. At least three people were killed and 38 wounded, according to Houthi-controlled media sources.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, described the situation as a 'grave escalation'. He urged restraint in a tense regional setting. The Houthi missile that triggered the response barely missed Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, but briefly disrupted travel and left minor injuries.

