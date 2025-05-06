Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strike Disables Yemen's Sanaa Airport

Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, disabling Sanaa's international airport after a Houthi missile hit near Tel Aviv. The attack escalated tensions in the region, with both the UN and US urging restraint. The strikes resulted in casualties, damaged infrastructure, and temporarily disrupted air travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-05-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 23:06 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strike Disables Yemen's Sanaa Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's military confirmed airstrikes on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Tuesday, which disabled the international airport in Sanaa. This move follows a Houthi missile attack near Israel's international airport earlier.

Thick black smoke was visible across the Sanaa skyline following the strikes, shown in footage broadcasted on Israeli television. At least three people were killed and 38 wounded, according to Houthi-controlled media sources.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, described the situation as a 'grave escalation'. He urged restraint in a tense regional setting. The Houthi missile that triggered the response barely missed Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, but briefly disrupted travel and left minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025