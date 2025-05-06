IIITDM Jabalpur Student Arrested for Hostel Voyeurism

On Tuesday, police took legal action against a female B Tech student from the esteemed IIITDM Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly filming her senior roommate while she was in the bathroom. The accused, originally hailing from Gondia, was in her second year at the institute.

The incident unfolded on Sunday when the accused was caught recording an inappropriate video of her senior as she bathed, according to Sarojini Toppo, in-charge of the Khamaria police station. The student then sent the video to her boyfriend in Delhi before deleting it from her device and cloud storage to prevent recovery.

Following a formal complaint from the victim, authorities registered a case against the student and her boyfriend, invoking laws related to voyeurism, obscenity, defamation, and the Information Technology Act. The police have seized the accused's mobile phone and laptop as evidence and dispatched a team to Delhi to arrest the boyfriend.

(With inputs from agencies.)