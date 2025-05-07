Left Menu

Mysterious Midnight Explosions Rock Muzaffarabad

Several loud explosions occurred in the Pakistani Kashmir area near Muzaffarabad's mountainous regions after midnight on Wednesday, causing a citywide blackout. Residents reported the events, but the cause remained unknown.

Updated: 07-05-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 01:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir was shaken by a series of loud explosions near its mountainous surroundings, according to accounts from multiple Reuters witnesses.

Following the explosive sounds, the entire city experienced a power outage, plunging Muzaffarabad into darkness. Local residents confirmed the power disruption.

As of yet, the cause of these explosions remains undetermined, leaving both officials and the city's inhabitants seeking answers.

