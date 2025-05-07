Mysterious Midnight Explosions Rock Muzaffarabad
Several loud explosions occurred in the Pakistani Kashmir area near Muzaffarabad's mountainous regions after midnight on Wednesday, causing a citywide blackout. Residents reported the events, but the cause remained unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 01:28 IST
In the early hours of Wednesday, the city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir was shaken by a series of loud explosions near its mountainous surroundings, according to accounts from multiple Reuters witnesses.
Following the explosive sounds, the entire city experienced a power outage, plunging Muzaffarabad into darkness. Local residents confirmed the power disruption.
As of yet, the cause of these explosions remains undetermined, leaving both officials and the city's inhabitants seeking answers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
