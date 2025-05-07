Mysterious Midnight Explosions Rock Muzaffarabad

In the early hours of Wednesday, the city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir was shaken by a series of loud explosions near its mountainous surroundings, according to accounts from multiple Reuters witnesses.

Following the explosive sounds, the entire city experienced a power outage, plunging Muzaffarabad into darkness. Local residents confirmed the power disruption.

As of yet, the cause of these explosions remains undetermined, leaving both officials and the city's inhabitants seeking answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)