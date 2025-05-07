Escalation in Kashmir: India's 'Operation Sindoor' Targets Alleged Terrorist Camps

Heavy shelling and gunfire have been reported across the Kashmir frontier as India and Pakistan engage in their worst fighting in years. India launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, resulting in at least three reported deaths.

India claims the strikes focused on 'terrorist infrastructure'. This comes amid heightened tensions following an attack on Hindu tourists last month in Indian Kashmir, which left 26 dead—a violence not seen in decades. Pakistan counters that India attacked civilian areas, including mosques.

Amid international concern, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hopes that the situation would resolve quickly. Regional tensions further escalated, affecting India's stock market and leading Pakistan to declare an emergency in Punjab province.

(With inputs from agencies.)