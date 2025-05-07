Left Menu

Escalation in Kashmir: India's 'Operation Sindoor' Targets Alleged Terrorist Camps

India and Pakistan have engaged in the most intense fighting in years, with India launching 'Operation Sindoor' targeting alleged terrorist infrastructure across the Kashmir frontier. Both nations blame each other for recent violence. International leaders call for de-escalation as regional tensions mount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 03:51 IST
Escalation in Kashmir: India's 'Operation Sindoor' Targets Alleged Terrorist Camps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy shelling and gunfire have been reported across the Kashmir frontier as India and Pakistan engage in their worst fighting in years. India launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, resulting in at least three reported deaths.

India claims the strikes focused on 'terrorist infrastructure'. This comes amid heightened tensions following an attack on Hindu tourists last month in Indian Kashmir, which left 26 dead—a violence not seen in decades. Pakistan counters that India attacked civilian areas, including mosques.

Amid international concern, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hopes that the situation would resolve quickly. Regional tensions further escalated, affecting India's stock market and leading Pakistan to declare an emergency in Punjab province.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025