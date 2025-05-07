Left Menu

India Strikes Terror HQs in Pakistan Amid Tensions

Indian forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir. This operation specifically aimed at the headquarters of banned groups JeM and LeT, following a major terrorist attack in Pahalgam. India emphasized its approach was focused and non-escalatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 04:13 IST
In a significant military operation, Indian forces executed 'Operation Sindoor', targeting the headquarters of banned terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, early Wednesday morning, officials reported.

The nine sites, which included the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and the LeT's in Muridke, were identified as key centers of terrorist activity. A Pakistani armed forces spokesperson confirmed the targeting of these locations by the Indian Air Force, in an interview with the BBC.

According to Indian authorities, this decisive action was in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 casualties. Despite the forceful response, India underscored its restraint by avoiding any assault on Pakistani military facilities, aiming for a focused and non-escalatory approach.

