High-Stakes Trade Talks: U.S. and China Reignite Dialogue

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer are scheduled to meet China's top economic official in Switzerland for talks. This marks the first significant meeting amid escalating trade tensions, which have seen tariffs soar. The meeting aims to resolve the ongoing trade war disrupting the global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 07:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 07:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This weekend, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer are set to meet China's top economic official, He Lifeng, in Switzerland. The meeting, announced on Tuesday, sent U.S. equity index futures soaring, signaling a possible thaw in the ongoing trade war.

The talks mark a pivotal moment as tensions have seen tariffs between the two biggest economies escalate above 100%. Discussions are expected to cover tariff reductions and U.S. export controls, with hopes pinned on de-escalating the prolonged trade conflict.

Both nations face challenges in backing down without losing face, evidenced by a tough back-and-forth over tariffs. However, the weekend talks might lay groundwork for easing trade barriers, albeit with caution from China over U.S. intentions in the negotiations.

