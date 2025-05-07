Tensions Escalate: Cross-Border Shelling Claims Lives in Jammu and Kashmir

Three civilians were tragically killed during an overnight barrage of heavy firing and shelling by the Pakistan military across the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, according to defence sources on Wednesday.

The Indian Army has responded to these ceasefire violations in kind, following Indian missile strikes targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. During the night of May 6 and 7, Pakistan's army initiated arbitrary shelling, extending across various districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

The victims included a woman struck by a mortar shell at her home in Poonch district. In response to the escalating tensions, educational institutions in five border districts have been shut. Ongoing cross-border hostilities continue, with residents seeking shelter in underground bunkers.

