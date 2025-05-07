China Urges Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
China has urged India and Pakistan to prioritize peace amidst escalating military tensions between the two nations. The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed regret over India's military actions and voiced concerns about the situation, emphasizing the importance of stability in South Asia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:01 IST
In response to rising military tensions between India and Pakistan, China has called for both countries to prioritize peace and stability. The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement underscoring the urgency of restraint from both nations.
The ministry expressed regret over India's military actions, signaling China's disapproval of the escalation. The statement highlighted Beijing's concern regarding the potential impacts on regional stability.
China's comments come amid heightened anxieties in South Asia, urging a diplomatic approach to defuse tensions and prevent further conflict.
