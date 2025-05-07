Left Menu

China Urges Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

China has urged India and Pakistan to prioritize peace amidst escalating military tensions between the two nations. The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed regret over India's military actions and voiced concerns about the situation, emphasizing the importance of stability in South Asia.

In response to rising military tensions between India and Pakistan, China has called for both countries to prioritize peace and stability. The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement underscoring the urgency of restraint from both nations.

The ministry expressed regret over India's military actions, signaling China's disapproval of the escalation. The statement highlighted Beijing's concern regarding the potential impacts on regional stability.

China's comments come amid heightened anxieties in South Asia, urging a diplomatic approach to defuse tensions and prevent further conflict.

