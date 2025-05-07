China Urges Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

In response to rising military tensions between India and Pakistan, China has called for both countries to prioritize peace and stability. The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement underscoring the urgency of restraint from both nations.

The ministry expressed regret over India's military actions, signaling China's disapproval of the escalation. The statement highlighted Beijing's concern regarding the potential impacts on regional stability.

China's comments come amid heightened anxieties in South Asia, urging a diplomatic approach to defuse tensions and prevent further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)