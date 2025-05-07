Operation Sindoor: Escalating Tensions Between India and Pakistan

In a dramatic escalation of tensions between two nuclear-armed neighbors, India launched strikes on Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday. The operation, which targeted nine sites reportedly serving as 'terrorist infrastructure,' follows a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir.

Pakistan has condemned the strikes as a 'blatant act of war,' claiming that multiple locations were impacted, and several casualties resulted. Both countries have exchanged fire across the de-facto border, and claims of downed aircraft have emerged from both sides, though only Pakistan's claims have been corroborated by local sources so far.

The conflict has also impacted civilian life and air travel significantly. Airports in India have been shut, leading to flight cancellations, while Pakistan's Punjab province is on high alert, with schools and hospitals in the region affected. The ongoing skirmish has disrupted daily life and strained regional stability.

