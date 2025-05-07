Left Menu

Families Find Solace in India's Swift Retaliation

Following the tragic loss of Samir Guha and Bitan Adhikary in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, their families expressed satisfaction with India's decisive missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. They view this action as justice and a necessary step in combating terrorism.

Updated: 07-05-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:53 IST
In the wake of a devastating terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, the families of victims Samir Guha and Bitan Adhikary have spoken out in support of India's recent military offensives against terror targets in Pakistan.

The bereaved families expressed relief and satisfaction following missile strikes on multiple terrorist strongholds, describing it as a step towards justice. They urged continued efforts to eliminate terrorism from the region.

The swift response from the Indian government has been seen as a message that such violent acts will not be tolerated, bringing a sense of hope to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

