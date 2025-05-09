Lok Sabha Speaker Urges IAS Trainees to Champion Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

In a powerful address at the Parliament premises, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla inspired the 2023 batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer Trainees by emphasizing their vital role in building a strong, inclusive, and progressive India. Drawing on India’s proud democratic heritage and current socio-political evolution, Shri Birla lauded the commitment and potential of the young officers, urging them to embody discipline, service, and visionary governance in pursuit of the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047—a developed India that is just, innovative, and globally respected.

Pride in Armed Forces and Civil Services

Referring to the country’s prevailing socio-political environment, Shri Birla began by commending the valor and unwavering dedication of India’s armed forces. “We are proud of our armed forces—their valor, bravery, and vision have made our borders impregnable and secure,” he said. Extending the metaphor of national defense to the administrative framework, Shri Birla equated the Indian Civil Services with the “Steel Frame of India,” applauding their indispensable role in nation-building since independence.

He reminded the trainees that just as the military guards the nation's physical frontiers, civil servants must uphold the pillars of governance and ensure development reaches every corner of the nation. He called upon them to leave behind a legacy rooted in Indian cultural values, democratic ideals, and a sense of duty toward the people.

Call to Uphold the Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047

A central theme of the Speaker’s address was the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He urged the officer trainees to make this vision their daily motivation, emphasizing that their work must contribute to a future-ready, inclusive, and empowered India. “Whether it is addressing the needs of backward and tribal areas, improving last-mile delivery, or leveraging technology to serve the underprivileged, you must be the torchbearers of change,” he said.

Shri Birla further advised the officers to adopt a daily practice of self-evaluation to ensure their actions consistently lead to positive outcomes in citizens’ lives. He stressed the importance of transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in governance—hallmarks of a strong democracy and efficient public service.

Tech-Driven Governance and Upskilling Imperative

Highlighting the transformative power of technology, Shri Birla emphasized the importance of its integration into modern governance. He encouraged the officers to become adept in using artificial intelligence, data analytics, and digital governance platforms to enhance administrative efficiency and responsiveness.

“Digital tools are bridging the gap between government and citizens,” he said. “By harnessing the power of technology, we can not only ensure faster decision-making but also enable more inclusive and transparent service delivery.”

The Speaker called for continuous professional development and upskilling among civil servants to remain relevant in an increasingly digital world. “A tech-savvy bureaucracy is essential for a future-ready, citizen-centric administration,” he declared.

Commitment to Indian Values and Democracy

Invoking the visionary leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel—the architect of India’s civil services—Shri Birla reaffirmed the importance of a strong, principled, and people-centric administrative system. He reminded the officers that India’s democratic journey over the past 75 years has proven that democracy is the most effective model of governance for ensuring transparency, accountability, and public participation.

He urged the trainees to uphold Indian cultural values and to remain sensitive to the aspirations and sentiments of the people. "Your role is not just to implement policies, but to deepen democratic values and build public trust," he said.

Celebration of Diversity in Civil Services

Shri Birla also expressed pride in the record number of women in the 2023 IAS batch. Out of 180 officer trainees, 73 are women—a development he described as a strong indicator of India’s changing social dynamics and growing gender inclusivity in public service. “The growing representation of women reflects the evolution of our society toward equality and inclusiveness,” he remarked.

Event Highlights

The session was formally opened with a Welcome Address by Lok Sabha Secretary-General Shri Utpal Kumar Singh. The programme concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Shri Gaurav Goyal, Joint Secretary of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

This engagement not only marked an important milestone for the IAS trainees but also reinforced the core values of commitment, integrity, and visionary service that define India’s administrative ethos. As these young officers prepare to take on responsibilities across the nation, Shri Om Birla’s words will likely serve as a guiding light in their journey of public service and national development.