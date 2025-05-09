Arrests Made Over Pro-Pakistan Social Media Posts in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, law enforcement authorities have apprehended two individuals for reportedly expressing support for Pakistan online.

A complaint was lodged against Khatija Shaikh, an engineering student from Pune, for posting 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Instagram. Consequently, she was arrested under sections involving threats to national sovereignty and religious harmony.

Simultaneously, an 18-year-old was also detained in Bhiwandi, Thane, facing similar accusations. The authorities continue their investigation into these incidents as public sentiment runs high over the controversial social media posts.

(With inputs from agencies.)