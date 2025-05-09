Rajiv Gandhi Airport Bomb Threat: Security Heightened
The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received a bomb threat email, claiming potential threats from sleeper cells. Authorities took immediate action, conducting thorough searches and enhancing security measures. Although the threat was general, a case has been registered and investigations are ongoing to ensure safety.
A bomb threat email has raised alarms at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, prompting heightened security measures. The threat claimed potential action from 'sleeper cells.'
Authorities swiftly conducted comprehensive searches at the airport, uncovering nothing suspicious. In response, security has been significantly enhanced, despite the threat lacking specific details.
Police have confirmed the registration of a case and state that investigations are actively ongoing to prevent any potential threats, ensuring passenger safety remains a priority.
