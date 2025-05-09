Left Menu

Rajiv Gandhi Airport Bomb Threat: Security Heightened

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received a bomb threat email, claiming potential threats from sleeper cells. Authorities took immediate action, conducting thorough searches and enhancing security measures. Although the threat was general, a case has been registered and investigations are ongoing to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:05 IST
Rajiv Gandhi Airport Bomb Threat: Security Heightened
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat email has raised alarms at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, prompting heightened security measures. The threat claimed potential action from 'sleeper cells.'

Authorities swiftly conducted comprehensive searches at the airport, uncovering nothing suspicious. In response, security has been significantly enhanced, despite the threat lacking specific details.

Police have confirmed the registration of a case and state that investigations are actively ongoing to prevent any potential threats, ensuring passenger safety remains a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025