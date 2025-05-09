Escalating Tensions: Drones, Blasts, and Fallout in India-Pakistan Conflict
India and Pakistan are engaged in intense fighting, marking the worst conflict in nearly three decades. Explosions were reported in Indian Kashmir and Amritsar, with the Indian military claiming drone engagements. The confrontation has killed around 48 people, disrupted daily life, and affected the economies of both nations.
Blasts shattered the night in Indian Kashmir and Amritsar, as tensions with Pakistan reached a critical peak, marking the worst period of conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors in nearly thirty years. According to Indian military sources, drones were shot down in multiple incidents as the nations exchanged hostilities.
The violence, which began with India's targeting of purported 'terrorist infrastructure' in Pakistan following an attack on Hindu tourists, has led to severe disruptions and casualties. Approximately 48 deaths have been recorded, though these numbers lack independent verification. Both sides have exchanged fire, launched drones, and seen projectiles crossing their borders.
The escalation has impacted daily life, closing businesses and educational institutions, while securities like India's IPL and Pakistan's Super League faced disruptions. The conflict has rattled markets, causing significant losses in Indian shares, though Pakistan's market saw gains following a dip in territorial hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
