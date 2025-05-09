India’s Youth at the Heart of a Stronger, Respected Nation: Om Birla at Shyamlal College Annual Day

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla delivered a stirring address at the Annual Day function of Shyamlal College (Evening), University of Delhi, underscoring the growing strength of India’s armed forces and the pivotal role of the nation's youth in shaping a secure and prosperous future. Joined by Shri Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament, the event celebrated academic excellence while inspiring students to embrace a vision of a developed India—Viksit Bharat@2047.

India's Strength Under Visionary Leadership

Shri Birla highlighted that under the decisive and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India’s armed forces have become significantly more capable—bolstered by modern technology, strategic foresight, and unwavering commitment. He praised the courage and heroism of the Indian military, emphasizing that the security of the nation’s borders is the direct result of the bravery and dedication of young Indians who proudly serve in uniform.

"Today, India’s defense capabilities are a reflection of both our technological advancements and the unshakeable spirit of our soldiers," he said, adding that this strength had given India a newfound stature on the global stage.

Youth as Catalysts of National Progress

Central to Shri Birla’s address was the critical role of young Indians in nation-building. Calling them the “true strength of the nation,” he urged students to adopt a "Nation First" approach in every sphere of their lives—be it academics, research, social conduct, or innovation. He emphasized that the youth must not only dream big but work diligently and innovatively to realize the government’s vision for a developed India by 2047, when the nation celebrates 100 years of independence.

"Each young Indian must act with purpose and patriotism," he declared. "It is with your ideas, confidence, and perseverance that India will lead the world in the decades ahead."

Role of Educational Institutions

Shri Birla praised Shyamlal College for its holistic approach to education—imparting not only academic knowledge but also deep-rooted cultural values. He said institutions like these are vital for nurturing educated, disciplined, and patriotic citizens who are prepared to lead India into a brighter future.

“The contribution of Shyamlal College in shaping the minds and character of students is commendable,” he noted. “It plays a foundational role in preparing youth for the challenges of tomorrow.”

India's Journey: From Ancient Wisdom to Modern Innovation

Reflecting on India's educational and civilizational heritage, Shri Birla drew attention to ancient centers of learning such as Takshashila and Nalanda, where knowledge was seamlessly integrated with cultural traditions. He expressed satisfaction that today's education system builds on that rich legacy by encouraging innovation, scientific inquiry, and global collaboration.

He proudly remarked that Indian universities are emerging as innovation hubs, producing solutions for global challenges and fostering a spirit of research. “Across the world, Indian youth are respected not only for their technical and professional expertise but also for their strong work ethic and values,” Shri Birla added.

India on the Global Stage

Acknowledging India’s ascent in global affairs over the past decade, Shri Birla observed that the nation's voice now carries more weight in international dialogues, and this transformation is fueled significantly by its young citizens. He credited the intellectual sharpness, perspective, and global outlook of India’s youth for the country’s expanding recognition and influence.

"Be it in science, technology, diplomacy, or entrepreneurship, our youth are solving global challenges with unmatched brilliance," he said, adding that this was a testament to India’s educational resilience and vision for the future.

A Call to Action

In his concluding remarks, Shri Birla issued a clarion call to students and youth across the country: to dream boldly, innovate tirelessly, and uphold the values that define India. His message was one of confidence and urgency—that the time for building Viksit Bharat is now, and the responsibility lies with the youth.

The Annual Day celebrations at Shyamlal College resonated with a sense of purpose and inspiration, setting a powerful tone for the young minds in attendance to rise and shape India’s destiny in the 21st century.