India Repels Drone Attacks: High-Stakes Tension with Pakistan
India recently countered Pakistani drone attacks across 26 locations, accusing Islamabad of using civilian flights as shields amid heightened tensions. Despite these incursions, Indian forces successfully thwarted targeted strikes on military installations. The Indian government condemned Pakistan's actions, highlighting the use of Turkish drones and the high-level strategic response to safeguard the nation's security.
The skies over India's northern and western regions were filled with tension as Indian forces successfully repelled drone attacks from Pakistan on Friday night. Authorities accused Islamabad of recklessly using civilian planes as a cover to endanger both nations' aviation activities.
The coordinated attacks, spread across 26 locations from Kashmir to Gujarat, marked a third night of relentless targeting by Pakistan. Between 300 and 400 Turkish-made drones reportedly participated in the assault aimed at Indian military sites.
In response, India mobilized advanced air defense systems to neutralize the threats while calling out Pakistan for irresponsible behavior that included civil airspace misuse. Amid political and military strategy sessions, Indian officials pledged a robust defensive posture to counter ongoing provocations.
