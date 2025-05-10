India Repels Drone Attacks: High-Stakes Tension with Pakistan

The skies over India's northern and western regions were filled with tension as Indian forces successfully repelled drone attacks from Pakistan on Friday night. Authorities accused Islamabad of recklessly using civilian planes as a cover to endanger both nations' aviation activities.

The coordinated attacks, spread across 26 locations from Kashmir to Gujarat, marked a third night of relentless targeting by Pakistan. Between 300 and 400 Turkish-made drones reportedly participated in the assault aimed at Indian military sites.

In response, India mobilized advanced air defense systems to neutralize the threats while calling out Pakistan for irresponsible behavior that included civil airspace misuse. Amid political and military strategy sessions, Indian officials pledged a robust defensive posture to counter ongoing provocations.

