Escalating Tensions: India-Pakistan Drone Warfare Threatens Peace
Tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified with drone warfare and cross-border shelling. The conflict, the most severe in nearly 30 years, has resulted in casualties, regional blackouts, and international concern over potential escalation. Diplomatic efforts continue as civilians flee affected areas, and economic repercussions are felt on both sides.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 00:35 IST
In a significant escalation of hostilities, the Indian military reported shooting down drones in India's Kashmir and Punjab regions amid its most severe conflict with Pakistan in almost three decades.
The violence, marked by cross-border fire, missile exchanges, and civilian evacuations, has alarmed global powers and intensified military actions on both sides.
As casualties rise and regional tensions peak, diplomatic channels remain open but challenged, with international calls for de-escalation amid broader economic impacts and widespread fear among local populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
