Escalating Tensions: India-Pakistan Drone Warfare Threatens Peace

In a significant escalation of hostilities, the Indian military reported shooting down drones in India's Kashmir and Punjab regions amid its most severe conflict with Pakistan in almost three decades.

The violence, marked by cross-border fire, missile exchanges, and civilian evacuations, has alarmed global powers and intensified military actions on both sides.

As casualties rise and regional tensions peak, diplomatic channels remain open but challenged, with international calls for de-escalation amid broader economic impacts and widespread fear among local populations.

