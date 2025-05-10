Pentagon Takes Aim at Books on Gender and Diversity

The Pentagon has mandated that military educational institutions scrutinize and remove books deemed to promote 'divisive concepts and gender ideology.' This directive represents the latest action under President Donald Trump's administration to curb diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Since taking office, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host, has dismantled diversity programs and halted identity month observances, such as Black History Month. The Naval Academy has already seen the removal of some materials, including works by Black authors like Maya Angelou. The Pentagon memo condemned educational resources endorsing such concepts as incompatible with its mission.

To execute this directive, a temporary committee made up of leaders, educators, and library experts will identify and review the targeted materials, removing them following evaluation. While civil rights advocates argue these initiatives tackle structural inequality, conservative critics deem them discriminatory. Hegseth has dismissed the notion that diversity equates to military strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)