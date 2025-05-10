G7 Calls for Dialogue Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
The Group of Seven (G7) nations have urged India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint and engage in direct dialogue amid escalating hostilities. This comes in response to a deadly attack in Indian Kashmir and subsequent retaliatory strikes by India into Pakistan. Both countries are urged to pursue peaceful solutions.
The Group of Seven countries have issued a strong appeal for restraint and dialogue between India and Pakistan amidst escalating tensions. The call comes after a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir on April 22, which has heightened hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.
A statement released by Canada on behalf of the G7—comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.S., the UK, and the EU—condemned the attack and emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation. The G7 urged both nations to engage in direct dialogue to achieve a peaceful resolution.
This diplomatic intervention follows Indian military strikes inside Pakistan, targeting what they described as militant bases, a move India says was in retaliation for the attack on April 22. While India blames Pakistan for the assault, Pakistan denies involvement and has vowed to retaliate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
