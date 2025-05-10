Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India on the Brink

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the National Command Authority for a critical meeting on Saturday. This comes in the wake of Pakistan's military operation targeting several Indian bases.

The National Command Authority, a crucial body comprising civilian and military officials, plays a pivotal role in safeguarding national security, including oversight of the nuclear arsenal.

Tensions have sharply escalated between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, with both countries blaming each other for airspace violations using drones and munitions, leading to the loss of at least 48 lives this week.

