Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India on the Brink
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convenes the National Command Authority amid rising tensions with India following a military operation that targeted multiple bases. The authority, responsible for nuclear security, meets as both nations accuse each other of airspace violations leading to 48 casualties.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the National Command Authority for a critical meeting on Saturday. This comes in the wake of Pakistan's military operation targeting several Indian bases.
The National Command Authority, a crucial body comprising civilian and military officials, plays a pivotal role in safeguarding national security, including oversight of the nuclear arsenal.
Tensions have sharply escalated between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, with both countries blaming each other for airspace violations using drones and munitions, leading to the loss of at least 48 lives this week.
