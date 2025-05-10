Tensions Rise as Gujarat Enforces Blackouts Amid India-Pakistan Standoff

In response to heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan, the administration in Gujarat's Kutch district has issued a precautionary advisory urging residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. This follows a thwarted drone attack originating from Pakistan, prompting power blackouts in Kutch and other bordering districts.

The blackouts affected Kutch, as well as parts of Banaskantha and Patan districts, areas that are close to the international border. Some villages in the Santalpur taluka region experienced power cuts as authorities enforced these measures for security reasons.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened with senior military and government officials to ensure coordination in ongoing operations across the border. The meeting included representatives from India's Army, Navy, Air Force, Border Security Force, and Coast Guard, focusing on a collaborative approach to the evolving situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)