Left Menu

Newark Mayor's Bold Stand: Arrest Sparks Debate Over Detention Center

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested for protesting against a federal immigration detention centre at Delaney Hall. Accused of trespassing, Baraka was released after several hours. The incident, involving members of Congress, sparked debate over immigration policies and Baraka's gubernatorial candidacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newark | Updated: 10-05-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 11:08 IST
Newark Mayor's Bold Stand: Arrest Sparks Debate Over Detention Center
detention center
  • Country:
  • United States

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka's arrest at a new federal immigration detention centre has sparked controversy and highlighted tensions over immigration policies. Accused of trespassing, Baraka was taken into custody after protesting at the Delaney Hall facility, which has been a focus of his political campaign against the Trump administration's immigration efforts.

Baraka, now a gubernatorial candidate, was released hours later and voiced his support for immigrants and his community. Witnesses reported a heated altercation as Baraka, along with members of New Jersey's congressional delegation, attempted to inspect the facility without prior notice.

The detention center, operated by Geo Group under a significant federal contract, has drawn criticism from local officials and activists. Amidst calls for accountability, Baraka's arrest has raised questions about the facility's operations and the broader immigration enforcement strategy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025