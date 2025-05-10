Newark Mayor's Bold Stand: Arrest Sparks Debate Over Detention Center
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested for protesting against a federal immigration detention centre at Delaney Hall. Accused of trespassing, Baraka was released after several hours. The incident, involving members of Congress, sparked debate over immigration policies and Baraka's gubernatorial candidacy.
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka's arrest at a new federal immigration detention centre has sparked controversy and highlighted tensions over immigration policies. Accused of trespassing, Baraka was taken into custody after protesting at the Delaney Hall facility, which has been a focus of his political campaign against the Trump administration's immigration efforts.
Baraka, now a gubernatorial candidate, was released hours later and voiced his support for immigrants and his community. Witnesses reported a heated altercation as Baraka, along with members of New Jersey's congressional delegation, attempted to inspect the facility without prior notice.
The detention center, operated by Geo Group under a significant federal contract, has drawn criticism from local officials and activists. Amidst calls for accountability, Baraka's arrest has raised questions about the facility's operations and the broader immigration enforcement strategy in the region.
