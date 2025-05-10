Tensions Rise in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Cross-Border Shelling
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir's border districts after Pakistani shelling caused significant unrest, leading to civilian casualties. Despite the turmoil, the LG expressed condolences and commitment to addressing the security challenges that have emerged due to these unprovoked acts.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the escalating security issues in the border districts following intense cross-border shelling by Pakistani forces. The tensions have escalated further with reports of casualties, including a senior administration officer.
Lieutenant Governor Sinha shared his concerns via social media, lamenting the loss of lives due to the unprovoked attacks. Mr. Sinha conveyed his deep sorrow for the affected families and stressed the need for heightened security measures in these volatile regions.
The Governor singled out the tragedy in Rajouri district, where Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, an Additional Deputy Commissioner, was among the victims. This incident has intensified the focus on enhancing safety protocols and diplomatic engagement to curb such occurrences in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- security
- Manoj Sinha
- border
- shelling
- Pakistan
- Rajouri
- casualties
- condolences
ALSO READ
Indian Army effectively responds to firing by Pakistan military at some places along Line of Control in J-K: Sources.
UN Chief Urges Restraint Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
India-Pakistan Trade Freeze: Borders Closed but Demand Persists
India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan
UN Calls for Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions