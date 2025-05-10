Tensions Rise in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Cross-Border Shelling

In a recent development, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the escalating security issues in the border districts following intense cross-border shelling by Pakistani forces. The tensions have escalated further with reports of casualties, including a senior administration officer.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha shared his concerns via social media, lamenting the loss of lives due to the unprovoked attacks. Mr. Sinha conveyed his deep sorrow for the affected families and stressed the need for heightened security measures in these volatile regions.

The Governor singled out the tragedy in Rajouri district, where Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, an Additional Deputy Commissioner, was among the victims. This incident has intensified the focus on enhancing safety protocols and diplomatic engagement to curb such occurrences in the future.

