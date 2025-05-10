Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Cross-Border Shelling

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir's border districts after Pakistani shelling caused significant unrest, leading to civilian casualties. Despite the turmoil, the LG expressed condolences and commitment to addressing the security challenges that have emerged due to these unprovoked acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-05-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 12:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the escalating security issues in the border districts following intense cross-border shelling by Pakistani forces. The tensions have escalated further with reports of casualties, including a senior administration officer.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha shared his concerns via social media, lamenting the loss of lives due to the unprovoked attacks. Mr. Sinha conveyed his deep sorrow for the affected families and stressed the need for heightened security measures in these volatile regions.

The Governor singled out the tragedy in Rajouri district, where Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, an Additional Deputy Commissioner, was among the victims. This incident has intensified the focus on enhancing safety protocols and diplomatic engagement to curb such occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

