Punjab's Amritsar Imposes Drone Ban Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

In response to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, the district administration of Amritsar, Punjab, has enacted a ban on the use of drones.

The order, issued by Amritsar DC Sakshi Sawhney, underscores the potential threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles within the district's jurisdiction, specifically pertaining to public safety, security, and maintaining law and order.

Highlighting credible intelligence on potential misuse by anti-social elements for nefarious activities, the administration has prohibited any UAV activity, exempting only official government use with prior authorization. Violations will result in penalties as per the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)