Punjab's Amritsar Imposes Drone Ban Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Amritsar district administration has banned drones to maintain public safety and prevent misuse by miscreants. The ban, effective immediately, excludes government agencies and requires prior permission for any other drone operations. Violators face penalties under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.
In response to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, the district administration of Amritsar, Punjab, has enacted a ban on the use of drones.
The order, issued by Amritsar DC Sakshi Sawhney, underscores the potential threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles within the district's jurisdiction, specifically pertaining to public safety, security, and maintaining law and order.
Highlighting credible intelligence on potential misuse by anti-social elements for nefarious activities, the administration has prohibited any UAV activity, exempting only official government use with prior authorization. Violations will result in penalties as per the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.
