Rising Tensions: India and Pakistan's Nuclear Brinkmanship
Pakistan's defense minister confirmed no top-level nuclear arsenal meeting despite tensions with India. The confrontation has led to escalated military actions and reports of casualties on both sides. The U.S. and G7 have called for de-escalation. Both nations claim defensive postures amid fears of potential nuclear confrontation.
Despite heightened military tensions with India, Pakistan's defense minister stated that no meeting of the National Command Authority overseeing the country's nuclear arsenal is planned. This announcement followed a recent military clash between the two nations, which marked the most significant conflict since 1999.
As the confrontation intensifies, causing numerous casualties, international players like the United States and the G7 have urged de-escalation. The situation has prompted U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to engage in diplomatic conversations with military leaders from both India and Pakistan, seeking to restore communication.
Meanwhile, both nations maintain claims of defensive measures. India notes its forces remain prepared, provided Pakistan reciprocates in halting hostilities. The ongoing conflict has kept the region on edge, with analysts worried about the possibility of a nuclear escalation over the disputed Kashmir territory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
