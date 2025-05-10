UN Committee Warns of Escalating Atrocities and Calls for Global Action to End Israel's Occupation

A United Nations Special Committee, tasked with investigating Israeli practices in occupied Arab territories, has issued a damning statement following its annual field mission to Amman, Jordan. The committee has accused the Israeli government of carrying out a campaign of systematic and deliberate abuse against Palestinians and other Arab populations under its control. The committee warned that current developments may signal the onset of "another Nakba" — a reference to the mass displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

Appointed by the UN General Assembly in 1968, the Special Committee continues to monitor and report on human rights violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), including Gaza, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan. Over the course of its mission, the committee gathered testimonies from victims, aid workers, legal experts, and other witnesses who painted a grim picture of life under Israeli occupation.

Widespread Abuse and Systematic Torture

One of the most alarming findings from the committee was the systematic use of torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment by Israeli forces. Testimonies described methods that include sexual harassment, assault, and even rape — reportedly inflicted upon men, women, and children. According to the committee, these acts appear to be part of a calculated effort to terrorize and dehumanize detainees.

"The methods read as a playbook of how to try to humiliate, derogate, and strike fear into the hearts of individuals," the committee reported. Victims recounted horrifying acts such as the use of foreign objects in sexual assaults, threats of gang rape, and repeated violations that targeted prisoners’ bodily autonomy and dignity.

Starvation as a Weapon: Gaza Under Total Blockade

The committee expressed deep concern over the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, describing Israel's complete blockade of aid as the "weaponization of hunger." Despite the presence of humanitarian aid trucks only kilometers from Gaza’s borders, the Israeli government has continued to restrict the flow of life-saving supplies including food, water, fuel, and medicine.

“It is hard to imagine a world in which a government would implement such depraved policies to starve a population to death,” the committee remarked, calling this situation one of "sickening reality" for the people of Gaza.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has also been prevented from fully executing its mandate. The committee stressed the urgency of restoring UNRWA’s ability to deliver vital services to the besieged population.

A Culture of Impunity and Defiance of International Law

In a strongly worded statement, the committee condemned Israel’s refusal to engage with UN investigators or comply with international mandates. Despite repeated requests, Israel has not granted access to any of the territories under investigation.

“Israel clearly feels it has full impunity to commit horrendous crimes and will never be held accountable,” the committee stated, citing the country's non-compliance with binding decisions from the International Court of Justice, as well as numerous Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

The committee warned that this persistent disregard for international law not only undermines the credibility of the United Nations but also emboldens further violations of human rights.

Urgent Appeal for Global Accountability and Sanctions

Calling on the international community, the Special Committee demanded immediate and decisive action. It urged states with influence over Israel to apply all available political, diplomatic, and economic pressure to force an end to its illegal occupation and to hold it accountable for crimes already committed.

Specific recommendations include:

Immediate lifting of the humanitarian blockade on Gaza.

Full restoration of UNRWA operations.

A halt to all arms sales and military support to Israel, including from private and state-owned companies.

Global condemnation of Israel’s policies and systematic abuse.

“The Occupation Must End”

Concluding its report, the UN Special Committee emphasized that the root cause of the ongoing atrocities is Israel’s prolonged military occupation, which facilitates the continuation of apartheid-like conditions, ethnic cleansing, and war crimes.

“Only when this occupation ends will grave human rights violations end. Impunity cannot be accepted,” it stated. The committee warned that silence or inaction from the international community would be tantamount to complicity.

As the situation continues to deteriorate, the world faces a critical moral and legal test: whether to uphold the principles of international human rights or stand by as another catastrophe unfolds in the region.