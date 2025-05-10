Left Menu

Police Bust Rice Diversion Racket in Navi Mumbai

Police in Navi Mumbai intercepted a truck illegally diverting rice designated for the public distribution system. The consignment was falsely claimed to be for a private company, but investigations revealed the rice was meant for export, with signs of adulteration. Charges were filed under relevant laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-05-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 12:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai police have unraveled a significant rice diversion scheme, seizing a loaded truck that was allegedly redirecting food meant for the public distribution system. The interception occurred at Palaspe Phata, Panvel, following a reliable tip-off, resulting in the confiscation of foodgrains valued at Rs 9.7 lakh.

Initial questioning of the driver revealed claims that the rice was destined for a local private company. However, further investigation disclosed that the rice bags, containing fortified grains, were labeled specifically for PDS distribution, indicating a possible illegal export attempt.

Authorities discovered the rice originated from Khalapur and was en route to a Container Freight Station agent, raising suspicions of intent to export. With evidence of adulteration, legal proceedings have been initiated under the Essential Commodities Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against those involved in the plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

