Major Drug Bust in Balasore: Two Arrested, Brown Sugar Seized

Two individuals were apprehended in Odisha's Balasore district after police seized brown sugar valued at Rs 22 lakh. The suspects confessed to running a drug trade, sourcing drugs from Murshidabad, West Bengal. Cash and narcotics were confiscated, and an investigation is ongoing under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Major Drug Bust in Balasore: Two Arrested, Brown Sugar Seized
In a significant crackdown on narcotics, police in Odisha's Balasore district have arrested two individuals following the seizure of brown sugar valued at Rs 22 lakh.

Based on intelligence input, law enforcement officials conducted a raid in the Aradbazar area of Balasore town on Friday. During the operation, 228 grams of brown sugar were recovered, according to Balasore SP Raj Prasad. Additionally, the police recovered unaccounted cash totaling Rs 18,000 from the scene.

The accused reportedly confessed to jointly managing a brown sugar trade, claiming they acquired the narcotics from Murshidabad in West Bengal. Both individuals have been detained under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, with further investigation underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

