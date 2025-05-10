Left Menu

Karnataka Tightens Security Amid 'War-Like' Situation

Karnataka has heightened security measures amid prevailing tensions. Home Minister G Parameshwara announced policemen leaves are suspended and detailed plans for coastal region security. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is reviewing readiness, ensuring essential supplies, and following advisories to maintain state safety during this 'war-like' situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the prevailing security situation in the country, Karnataka has intensified its security measures. Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Saturday that all police leave requests are to be denied until further notice.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will conduct a special meeting to evaluate the state's preparedness, particularly in safeguarding the coastal regions. This includes a review of security arrangements managed by the police, local ports, and the Indian Navy.

The state government is also focusing on ensuring the availability of essential commodities, water, and medical supplies in the wake of a 'war-like situation.' The meeting will also address recent advisories from the central government and discuss any changes in strategy that might be needed to protect sensitive areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

