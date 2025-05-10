Karnataka Tightens Security Amid 'War-Like' Situation

In response to the prevailing security situation in the country, Karnataka has intensified its security measures. Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Saturday that all police leave requests are to be denied until further notice.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will conduct a special meeting to evaluate the state's preparedness, particularly in safeguarding the coastal regions. This includes a review of security arrangements managed by the police, local ports, and the Indian Navy.

The state government is also focusing on ensuring the availability of essential commodities, water, and medical supplies in the wake of a 'war-like situation.' The meeting will also address recent advisories from the central government and discuss any changes in strategy that might be needed to protect sensitive areas.

